American International Group Inc. Buys 4,987 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Redfin worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Redfin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

