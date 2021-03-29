American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Worthington Industries worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

WOR opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

