American International Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 301,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

