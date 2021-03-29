American International Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

PBH stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

