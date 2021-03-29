American International Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,397,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

