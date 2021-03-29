American International Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of World Fuel Services worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after buying an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $36.15 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

