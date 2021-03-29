American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $319.95 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

