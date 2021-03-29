American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -266.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

