American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,916 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackLine worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $55,723,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

NASDAQ BL opened at $108.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $10,679,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.