American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Navient worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Navient by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Navient by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

