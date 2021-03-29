American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.79 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.