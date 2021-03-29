American International Group Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

