American International Group Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $400.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $270.10 and a 52-week high of $413.31. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.