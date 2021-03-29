American International Group Inc. Sells 5,678 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Radian Group worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

