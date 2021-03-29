American International Group Inc. Sells 7,077 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

