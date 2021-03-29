American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.