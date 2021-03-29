American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Leidos by 1,163.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Leidos by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Leidos by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,947,000 after buying an additional 247,772 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

