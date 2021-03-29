American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 116.5% in March

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $109.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,089,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

