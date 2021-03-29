American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 116.5% in March

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ ANAT opened at $109.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.
American National Group Company Profile
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
