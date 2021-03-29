American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

