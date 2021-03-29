American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.48% of American Tower worth $474,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.04. 15,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,055. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

