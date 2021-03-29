American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.69. 70,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,055. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

