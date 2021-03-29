American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.85. 5,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,284. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.