Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Increased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up 4.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of Americold Realty Trust worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

