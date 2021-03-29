Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $232.58 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

