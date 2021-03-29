AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Hits $11.00 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $119,300.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 102.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

