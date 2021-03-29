Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

AMFPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.