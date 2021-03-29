Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 102,307 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of AllianceBernstein worth $32,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after buying an additional 320,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

