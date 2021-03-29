Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Carter’s worth $32,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

