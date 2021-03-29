Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,035 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 248,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $182.18 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

