Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.73 Million Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of RealPage worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,731 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,456,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.35 on Monday. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

