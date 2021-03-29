Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $28.97 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,513 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Graphic Packaging worth $28,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $5,228,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,489,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

