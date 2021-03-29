Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

