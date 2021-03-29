Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.10 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,654 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Old Republic International worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,033,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,908,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,324,000 after buying an additional 592,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

