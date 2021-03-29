Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $34.72 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.15 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

