Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of MKS Instruments worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $183.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

