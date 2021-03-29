Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,585 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Natera worth $34,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $74,539.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 577,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,216,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,981 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

