Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Credicorp worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP opened at $139.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

