Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 372,367 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,367 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.15 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.