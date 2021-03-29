Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 5.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American Express by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,116,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Express by 492.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.