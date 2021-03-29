Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Boeing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 479,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,126,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.18. The company had a trading volume of 241,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.06. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

