Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 3.01.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 318,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

