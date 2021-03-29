Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,682,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after acquiring an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $52.88. 707,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

