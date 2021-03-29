Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report sales of $43.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.65 million to $45.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $209.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

