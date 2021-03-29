Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

