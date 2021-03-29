Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post sales of $555.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $554.68 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $372.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

