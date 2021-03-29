Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce sales of $163.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.60 million and the highest is $168.90 million. RPC posted sales of $243.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $704.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.60 million to $809.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $854.96 million, with estimates ranging from $761.89 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

RES stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

