Analysts Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $395.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. Sabre reported sales of $658.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,353 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SABR opened at $14.88 on Monday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

