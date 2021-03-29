Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 1,382,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $227.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

