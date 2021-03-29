Analysts Issue Forecasts for Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GUD. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.42 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$697.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

