Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ready Capital (RC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC):

3/17/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/12/2021 – Ready Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. "

3/3/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/2/2021 – Ready Capital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 519,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $726.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

